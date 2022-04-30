Benton County, WASH. -After several requests from the community to meet the deputies, the planning for the Benton County Sheriff's Office Kid's Day began.
Families from the Tri-Cities asked to join in and meet the officers and deputies.
The sheriff's office held k-9 demonstrations and had SWAT vehicles, boats and more on display.
Sheriff Tom Croskrey tells me about his promise as sheriff, which is to build community connections.
"That's what I've been wanting to do, wanting to collaborate. Rebuild relations with the Kennewick police, Richland police, Pasco, Franklin County and the fire departments," he says, "this is just one of those steps that we're taking to invite people out and just rebuild that teamwork."
The event hosted officers from the sheriff's office as well as from other law enforcement agencies from the Tri-Cities.
Chief of Police for Kennewick says the turnout from the community means a lot to the Kennewick Police Department.
He says their work can't be done without the community connections, "we are very fortunate in the Tri-Cities to have great relationships among all law enforcement and the relationship with the community is fantastic."
Sheriff Croskrey tells me he hopes to continue hosting community events like this one, expanding into Benton City and Prosser.
Hopefully, even collaborate with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
