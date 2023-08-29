Stolen vehicle in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Stolen car in Kennewick has been located by Benton County Sheriff's Office. 

According to Benton County Sheriff's Office, Deputies located a stolen car with stolen license plates in east Kennewick. 

Before deputies were able to stop the stolen car. the Driver took off at a high speed. 

Deputies began to search the area and found the stolen car unoccupied. 

Deputies returned the stolen car to the owner according to BCSO. 

