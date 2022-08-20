Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash

PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured.
According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
Deputies are working to identify the driver of the car. If you have any information call BCSO.
This is a developing story we are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
