Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to roll over on King Tull Rd. Saturday morning

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office were call out to a rollover collision on King Tull road Saturday before 8:30 a.m.
The driver is believed to have been driving under the influence. They have been booked into the Benton County Jail.
In a Facebook post, BCSO says, "everyone involved was ok. Thank you Prosser Police Department for the assist! We really appreciate it."
BCSO reminds everyone to never drink and drive.
