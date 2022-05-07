Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to roll over on King Tull Rd. Saturday morning

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -

Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office were call out to a rollover collision on King Tull road Saturday before 8:30 a.m.

The driver is believed to have been driving under the influence. They have been booked into the Benton County Jail. 

In a Facebook post, BCSO says, "everyone involved was ok. Thank you Prosser Police Department for the assist! We really appreciate it."

BCSO reminds everyone to never drink and drive. 