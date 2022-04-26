KENNEWICK, Wash. —
UPDATE 1:50 p.m. -
Benton County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Jason Erickson says an autopsy reveals the body recovered in the fire died from a gunshot wound to the head.
BCSO Lt. Erickson said the person was shot in the head before the fire started.
BCSO is still looking for the suspect, Brian L. Wilcox.
More information will be released when BCSO puts out a press release.
Previous coverage is below.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office updated that one suspect, Brian L. Willcox, has been named following a fire on April 25 that killed one. Agencies responded to a residential fire that morning on Elm Street, finding the body inside.
The cause of death and identity of the victim are still unknown and an autopsy has been requested, according to Sheriff Tom Croskrey.
Probable cause was found on April 26 to arrest 68-year-old Wilcox for charges of first degree murder and first degree arson.
He was last seen on April 25 in a blue 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, with license plate BIP2617. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact dispatch at 509-628-0333.
