BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin.
The caller will likely use information about you found on your social media pages, credit reports or elsewhere. They may say your accounts funds at "at risk." Do not transfer money to these callers. BCSO says it cannot trace money sent to the routing number callers provide.
