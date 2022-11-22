BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police.
The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, after a short chase the suspect's car suffered a mechanical issue and slowed down. When it slowed, the BCSO Deputy used a PIT maneuver to disable the car and cause it to roll slowly off the road.
The suspect was then arrested without further incident, he was wanted by Richland Police on suspicion of 2nd degree assault for ramming a patrol car, eluding, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and outstanding warrants.
