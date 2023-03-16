BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Multiple reports of a potential scam in Benton County have caught the attention of the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Scam calls are posing as officers from law enforcement agencies, alerting citizens of missed court dates and fines that need to be paid. BCSO says that the scammers are calling, hoping the citizen will pay money to avoid arrest for a fake arrest.
The Sherrif's Office is asking anyone who receives these calls to alert law enforcement for a report. Non-emergency dispatch (509-628-0333) is recommended.
