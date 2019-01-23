BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Auditor’s Office will be mailing Special Election ballots on Wednesday, January 23. Ballots must be postmarked or returned on or before Election Day, February 12.

Voters who lose or damage their ballot may request a replacement ballot. Voters can complete this request by going to www.bentonelections.com or by visiting any of the three Auditor’s Office locations. Voters can also request a replacement ballot by calling (509) 736-3085 during regular business hours.

The Washington State Secretary of State has provided counties with the opportunity to offer prepaid postage to all registered voters within their County. Benton County voters that return ballots via USPS will not be required to provide postage, but envelopes must be postmarked on or before Election Day, February 12.

Voters also have the option of returning their ballot to any of the 9 secure and conveniently located drop boxes throughout the county at no cost. Drop boxes are open and will remain open 24 hours a day until 8:00 PM on Election Day. To locate a ballot drop box nearest you, visit www.bentonelections.com.