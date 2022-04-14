PASCO, Wash. -
Benton County Superior Court has released the probable cause documents from the preliminary court hearing of the Chiawana High School teacher who took nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl.
43-year-old CHS teacher Jeffery A. Whiston is in the Benton County Jail for the felony crime of sexually exploiting a minor.
Whiston appeared in court for his preliminary hearing for taking nude photographs of his 16-year-old student on Wednesday, April 13.
The student told Pasco police detectives that she met the photography teacher, Whiston, at his house in Benton City for a photo shoot.
The student told detectives Whiston asked her to get undressed and took photos of her in provocative ways.
The student says she wants to remain anonymous. She says she did not report the incident and does not know who did, but shared the details of what happened with many students because she did not know what to do.
Detectives say Whiston reminded the class of his offer to have a private photo shoot at his house two weeks before spring break.
The student said she saw photos of Whistons former students were "senior" style photos.
The student agreed to a private photo shoot and gave her cell phone number to Whiston. Whiston gave his number to the student on Friday, April 1, finalizing the plan for the photoshoot.
The student says Whiston told her to bring several outfits such as dresses and swimsuits. The student said Whiston did not dictate what type of clothing he wanted.
The student said she could not make the original photoshoot set for April 3, so they rescheduled it for April 6.
The student showed text messages from Whiston on April 1 apologizing for being scatterbrained and sent his address to the student.
The student said she drove herself to the house and met Whiston outside to introduce his wife and oldest daughter before going inside his house and grabbing his camera and equipment.
The student says the photoshoot started routine inside Whiston's shop.
The student said after the first set of photos, Whiston went outside so the student could change into a dress.
The student says Whiston asked her to pull her dress down to reveal more of her chest during the second set of photos.
Whiston had the student change into her bathing suit after finishing the photoshoot in the dress.
The student said Whiston asked her to pose with her butt facing Whiston with her swimsuit bottoms pulled up to show more of her butt.
The student says Whiston asked her to turn around and pull her swimsuit up in the front exposing part of her vagina.
The student said Whiston asked her to go fully nude during the swimsuit shoot.
The student says she felt pressured to do so since Whiston blocked the door making her feel trapped.
The student undressed and posed with her hands over her nipples and her legs crossed.
The student says her butt was photographed as she was told to turn around towards the backdrop. The student says the side of her body was photographed showing the outline of her breasts and butt.
The student said she did not show the fullness of her private parts.
The student said Whiston asked if she would go fully nude and she said she has gone as far as she would.
The student says Whiston asked her if she would feel more comfortable doing a fully nude photo shoot when she is 18. The student said she laughed and said she would.
The detectives say Whiston and the student went out to the field after the nude photoshoot for more photos.
The student says Whiston suggested she come back in the summertime to take more photos.
Detectives arrested Whiston at his home in Benton City at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.
Detectives asked Whiston questions in the back of the patrol car after reading him his Miranda rights.
Whiston told detectives he organized and did the photoshoot on April 6.
Whiston told deputies he took photos of her in a white dress and jean jacket, a two-piece bathing suit, and a black dress with the same jean jacket.
Whiston admitted to detectives he asked her to pose nude only covering up her breasts.
Whiston is being held at the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold and $150,000 bail.
