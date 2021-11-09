Benton County, WA - Benton county will see a .1% tax increase starting July 1, 2022.
The tax ordinance would be collected on some events in the county and is set to help pay for the employees at Three River Behavioral Health Recovery Center.
Benton County is planning to create a permanent solution for people with substance abuse and those that are struggling with mental health problems.
Shon Small, Chairman of District 2, says law enforcement in the county already has something like this in place but it will be expiring in June 2022.
During the Public hearing, Small said, "I'm actually in favor of activating this...so we can continue to have this great program that patrolmen have now."
The tax would go into effect July 1, 2022. If it is delayed until the following year, the opening day for the facility will be delayed as well.
The project location is not set but the county is looking at the old Kennewick General Hospital to be renovated.
Matt Rasmussen with Benton County Administrators office says they are looking to have medical providers to be a part of the design for the facility.
Three Rivers will house a detox facility and mental health support for kids, adults and families.
This would allow for a team separate from Benton County fire and police departments to help those in need during a crisis rather than sending them to a hospital emergency room or even place in jail.
For more information you can reach out to Benton County Commissioners Office.