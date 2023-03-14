BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A household hazardous waste collection event will be hosted at the Benton County Fairgrounds for the community to properly dispose of materials that need to be handled properly.
The event will start at 8 a.m., but is first come, first serve which means the event may close early if capacity is reached. Benton County is anticipating heavy traffic between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. with wait times expected over 2 hours.
The event will accept items including paint, propane tanks and less than 20 gallons of gasoline but will not accept explosives, asbestos ammunition among others.
The waste collection event will be free on April 1 to all county and city households within Benton County.
