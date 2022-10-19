BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
According to the Washington Secretary of State's Office, general election ballots must be mailed out to voters by Friday, October, 21.
The Benton County Auditor's Office will be mailing its ballots out Wednesday, October, 19. Voters should expect them in the mail within the next few days.
Ballots must be postmarked or returned on or before election day, November, 8. No postage is required if returning a ballot through the U.S. Postal Service.
Voter registration is allowed until 8 p.m. on election day in person at the Benton County voting center at 2618 N. Columbia Center Boulevard, Richland, or at the Prosser Courthouse at 620 Market Street, Prosser.
Voters who lose or damage their ballot may access it online.
Ballots may also be returned to any one of 11 drop boxes in Benton County.
