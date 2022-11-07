KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Ahead of Veterans Day, the Benton County Courthouse and Administration Building will be lit up in green as part of Operation Green Light from November, 7, through 13.
Operation Green Light is a new collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo), to support veterans and to promote resources available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
According to a Benton County press release, the green lights let veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one lightbulb inside or outside their home to a green bulb. Participants can share their green light stories on social media using #OperationGreenLight.
"Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans," said Denise Winfrey, NACo President.
