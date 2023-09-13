KENNEWICK, Wash. - As of July 2023 more than 354,000 veterans in Washington State are eligible for the Pact Act. A U.S. Senate bill that expands healthcare and benefits to those veterans who were exposed to burn pits and toxic chemicals in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and 9/11.
Benton County is ensuring local veterans know how to apply and where to go.
John Lefebvre a retired Marine took over as Benton County Veterans Services officer last year. His new mission is to help those who served to find resources they may need.
"There's a lot of different factors that go into what a veteran or their family members may be eligible for depending on when they served, active or reserved and service-related disabilities they may have," said Lefebvre.
He said some of the V.A. programs are based on income or other factors that can be confusing to some.
Donald Houlihan is an Army vet whom Lefebvre assisted with finding him help.
"You come in and you don't know where to go," said Houlihan. "Even when I had strange questions, I could ask him. There were a couple of questions that he didn't know, but he would have the answers the next day, boom I would have an answer and not only an answer, but a source."
According to Lefebvre, the role of the V.A. has changed over the years and so have the resources it provides. Vets who were once told they weren't eligible for benefits might qualify now.
"Probably the last 20 years a lot of veterans' mindsets where, hey if I didn't get shot, I have all my limbs, I'm not eligible for V.A. stuff," he said. "There's a lot of illnesses that get caused stateside by training, peacetime service and they may still be eligible for benefits."
Houlihan says these benefits have helped him and he wouldn't know where he'd be without Lefebvre's help.
"You can get sent the wrong way if you got somebody with no knowledge, he's got knowledge," said Houlihan. "There are people you really respect, and I really respect him."
If you are a veteran or family of a veteran and want to know if you qualify for these benefits Lefebvre says to either give him a call or visit their website.
