RICHLAND, WA - The Benton County Temporary Voting Center is scheduled to be open this Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 9am-2pm.
The Voting Center, located at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, will be open to assist voters who may not otherwise be able to do so during normal working hours. Services include issuing replacement ballots, availability of Accessible Voting Units for voters with disabilities, and general questions and information about the election and voting.
The last day to register in person to vote for those not currently registered in the State of Washington is Tuesday, August 3, 2020.