Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy.
You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the main parking lot off 10th Avenue. However if capacity is reached before 6 p.m., the county may close early.
The event offers people a chance to safely throw out hazardous materials, but not everything is accepted. At the event, you CAN throw out:
Paints
Propane tanks
Cleaners
Less than 20 gallons of gasoline
A mix of gas and oil
Yard chemicals and fertilizers
Motor oils and antifreeze
Batteries
Fire extinguishers
Pool chemicals
At the event, you CANNOT throw out:
Explosives and dynamite
Asbestos
Ammunition
Biohazards
Tires
Medicines
Electronics
Gasoline
Business/contractor waste
Fluorescent bulbs and tubes
CFL bulbs and tubes
Contact Benton County Solid Waste for more information at 509-786-5611.
