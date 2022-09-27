Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy. 

You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the main parking lot off 10th Avenue. However if capacity is reached before 6 p.m., the county may close early. 

The event offers people a chance to safely throw out hazardous materials, but not everything is accepted. At the event, you CAN throw out:

  • Paints
  • Propane tanks 
  • Cleaners 
  • Less than 20 gallons of gasoline 
  • A mix of gas and oil 
  • Yard chemicals and fertilizers 
  • Motor oils and antifreeze 
  • Batteries 
  • Fire extinguishers 
  • Pool chemicals 

At the event, you CANNOT throw out:

  • Explosives and dynamite 
  • Asbestos 
  • Ammunition 
  • Biohazards 
  • Tires 
  • Medicines 
  • Electronics 
  • Gasoline 
  • Business/contractor waste 
  • Fluorescent bulbs and tubes 
  • CFL bulbs and tubes 

Contact Benton County Solid Waste for more information at 509-786-5611.