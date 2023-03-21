KENNEWICK, Wash.- 10% of food purchases on March 27 at Texas Roadhouse will be put aside as a donation to the Benton-Franklin 4-H Horse Department.
The 4-H program is part of Washington State University's goal of developing young people into citizens that provide a positive, productive change for society.
4-H members participate in activities such as public presentations, record keeping, community service and conferences to help children make the most of their experience.
To support the program at Texas Roadhouse, customers need to print and present the flier for 10% of their purchase to go to 4-H.
The event will only be at the restaurant located at 835 North Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.
