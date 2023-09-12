KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton-Franklin Council of Governments (BFCOG) is currently working to develop a reginal safe routes to school action plan.
The plan will be implemented in 2024.
According to BFCOG, the goal of the action plan is to outline strategies and recommendations to make walking or biking to school easier and safer for kids.
The BFCOG is looking for families to fill out a survey to help inform the development of the action plan.
The Safe Routes to School Survey is available online.
