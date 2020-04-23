BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Effective April 24, 2020, Benton Franklin Counties Superior Court has revised its response to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic by entry of Emergency Order #3 Re: Court Operations. Emergency Order #1, issued on March 16, 2020, and Emergency Order #2, issued on March 19, 2020 is incorporated by reference and adds to the record by adopting Emergency Order #3. All of Benton and Franklin County Superior Court Emergency Orders are available on the Court’s website at http://www.benton-franklinsuperiorcourt.com/administration/coronavirus/. This order was tailored to comply with the Washington State Supreme Court Emergency Order No. 27500-B-0606, which was issued on March 18, 2020 and Washington State Supreme Court Emergency Order No. 25700-B-615, which was issued on April 13, 2020.

Between March 20 through May 4, 2020, the Courts will be open only from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and will only hear the following matters:

· Those matters customarily handled on the Domestic Violence Petition Calendar;

· Adult and juvenile criminal preliminary appearances;

· Expedited hearings on certain criminal matters;

· Hearings conducted under the Involuntary Treatment Act; and

· Emergency motions in all case types.

All other calendars and proceedings are cancelled. The Court will hear as many matters as it can by telephone or video conferencing. Litigants may continue to submit emergent orders ex parte through the Clerks’ offices. The following persons should not come into a court facility:

· Persons having a chronic underlying health condition such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes;

· Persons having a weakened immune system;

· Pregnant women; and/or,

· Persons who are sick or recently have had contact with someone who is sick.

Persons over 60 years of age are encouraged to not come into a court facility.

Any person coming to court must comply with the following guidelines:

· All persons must remain 6 feet apart;

· All persons must wash their hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (which will be made available at the entrances of the facilities and in the courtrooms);

· Cough or sneeze into the elbow or into a tissue.

The Court will continue to monitor the threat posed by COVID-19 Coronavirus. Its orders will be reviewed prior to May 4, 2020 and will be revised consistent with the threat level.