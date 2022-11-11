BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton and Franklin Counties will celebrate National Adoption Day for the 14th time on Friday, November, 18, at 3 p.m. at the Benton County Justice Center.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, there are currently more than 1,000 children in foster care in Washington state that are eligible for adoption.
National Adoption Day raises awareness by recognizing, celebrating and connecting children and adoptive families, it is usually held the week before Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.