Benton-Franklin District Board of Health honor Dr. Amy Person

RICHLAND, WA - The Benton-Franklin Board of Health honors Dr. Amy Person, public health officer, for her mitigation work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Board of Health expresses great appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Amy Person for her selfless sacrifices and efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and respond to the unprecedented challenges facing our communities as a result COVID-19," the board wrote in their resolution letter.
The Board of Health also recognizes healthcare workers, caregivers, first responders and many others work tirelessly to carefully and effectively identify, advise and treat victims of COVID-19, in addition to those with other ailments and sicknesses, often while risking personal exposure to COVID-19
"The Board of Health urges all community members to support the work accomplished by the dedicated employees of the Benton-Franklin Health District and comply with guidance provided through the leadership of Dr. Amy Person." the resolution letter continues.