Benton Franklin Fair celebrates 75th anniversary with $7.5K in scholarships

PASCO, Wash. — In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is offering $7,500 in scholarships to seniors graduating this year.
The Fair will offer two $2,500 scholarships for seniors who participated in the Benton Franklin Fair as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor. A third $2,500 scholarship will be for high school rodeo participants, according to a press release from the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo. This third scholarship, the Horse Heaven Round-Up scholarship, will go toward a current Washington State High School Association participant who either lives in Benton or Franklin counties or is enrolled in the Burbank School District.
Applications are due March 1. You can submit your application online, by emailing info@bentonfranklinfair.com or in the mail, addressed to the Benton Franklin Fair Association at 812 W. Washington Street in Pasco.
