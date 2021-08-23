KENNEWICK - Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo begins tomorrow with some minor setbacks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Benton-Franklin Transit Shuttle that would drive guests to and from the fair for free will no longer be offered because of the concern for the publics health.
BFT made the decision to cancel their shuttle following the rise of COVID-19 cases within Benton and Franklin Counties.
Also backing out of the fair is the Kennewick-Pasco Rotary Club and their Elephant Ear stand.
The stand is the clubs largest fundraiser and they made the decision to close up shop because of the lack of volunteers and out of concern for their members safety.
As COVID cases continue to climb and the mask mandate goes into effect today, it is important to remember to practice the safety guidelines of the local health district when attending the fair.