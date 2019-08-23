Benton Franklin Fair coming to an end

Kennewick, WA - The Best Week of summer officially will come to an end tomorrow at midnight.

Here's a few things you'll wanna check out while you're there:

There will still be a few exhibits and market stock events happening through the weekend. 13-year-old Anna Geddes described her experience this week getting steer ready for the auction.

"You get to experience having somebody to take care of, having money to distribute, and it's just fun. You get to meet new people," she said.

Another attraction is the live art area. Local artist David Vasquez, whose artist name is David V35, will be finishing painting an 18-foot mural. He has several other pieces on display as well.

Finally, the Wrangler Girls will also be performing at the rodeo starting at 7 tonight. The theme is 'saloon girl night.'