Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community

Kennewick, Wash. -
In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community.
In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest.
Drew Miller the Chief of Staff for Second Harvest says "We are thankful for this timely gift as we are still experiencing significant demand and higher costs due to inflation, fuel prices, and supply chain disruption."
The fair donated $2 from each adult ticket sold on the first day of the fair.
