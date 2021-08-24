KENNEWICK - If you missed getting your tickets for the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo early, it's still possible to get them at the gate.
The cost for tickets at the gate are $15 per person. Kids age 6-12 and seniors over the age of 65 as well as military veterans with proof of I.D. will only have to pay $5 for tickets.
Each night there are concerts which are free for general admission but to reserve seats it will cost you $25 per seat.
The rodeo will also cost $10 per person for general admission.