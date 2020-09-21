Benton Franklin Fair Youth Livestock Sale Tops $647K

KENNEWICK, WA – In a year where kids have met many disappointments, the Benton Franklin Fair Market Stock Sale was a bright spot in their summer thanks to the amazing support provided by the community.
The 336 youth participants earned $647,000 for their livestock projects at the August 28 auction.
The auction is the culmination of a year-long project and would normally take place during the Benton Franklin Fair, which was forced to be canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Even though fewer exhibitors were able to participate this year, the earnings per child are comparable to record-breaking sales held in 2018 and 2019. The Benton Franklin Fair Market Stock Sale is the largest youth livestock auction in the state.
The Booster Fund created this year allowed businesses and individuals to make general contributions to the sale total. More than $52,000 was donated to that fund. The money was used to boost the prices of lower selling livestock and assisted 67 percent of the young participants.
The Livestock Auction was sponsored by Franklin County, Broadmoor RV, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Ranch & Home, Wheatland Bank, Benton REA, Williams Pipeline, Retter & Co Sotheby’s International Realty, The McGregor Company and Kadlec Wound Healing Center.