KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District partnered with Green2Go Wellness to prevent underage cannabis use.
With families staying inside more than ever, it is important to create additional awareness regarding age-restricted activities. #recreateresponsibility
Green2Go Wellness is providing community members with children a free lock box or bag for the safekeeping of cannabis and other items.
Green2Go is restricting the gifts to one device per household and recipients will be required to complete a survey and sign a release form.
For more details, call (509) 497-2020 or visit https://srhd.org/weed-to-know.