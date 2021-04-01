Benton-Franklin Health District offering curbside shingles vaccinations

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District will be offering curbside shingles vaccinations beginning next week in Kennewick at the Health District office at 7102 W. Okanogan Pl.
Shingrix shots will be available to community members age 50 and older on Mondays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 509-460-4200.
Adults being vaccinated will remain in their vehicles and must wear face coverings. The vaccine cannot be given within 14 days of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has received their COVID-19 vaccine in the last two weeks or plans to get one in the next two weeks should wait before receiving the shingles vaccine.
Insurance information will be collected at the time the appointment is made. However, anyone who doesn’t have insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover the cost of the vaccine will not be charged.
“Routine immunizations and preventive care are still important during this pandemic,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties. “Shingles vaccine is the only way to protect against shingles and its complications.”