KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced its partnership with Kids for Urban Trees (K4UT) on Friday.

K4UT is a group of elementary school students working to improve urban areas with green spaces and has previously earned recognition through the 2023 Presidential Environment Youth Award for its work in enhancing Eastern Washington with trees.

BFHD says direct sunlight and high heat on playgrounds can cause burns and heat-related illnesses.

BFHD is teaming up with K4UT to find strategies for improving shade coverage on playgrounds.

"Teaming up with BFHD is essential as it brings continued expertise to our mission," said K4UT Mentor Heather Nicholson. "Their support helps us improve playground safety, combat heat-related issues, and create a healthier urban environment, all benefiting our community's well-being."

K4UT is also working to get the Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Grant to help create more shaded areas for children.

"With an increase in hot weather events predicted in the near future, it's essential to understand how rising temperatures can impact children's safety on playgrounds and to support groups like Kids for Urban Trees in developing solutions," said BFHD Senior Manager for Surveillance and Investigation Erin Hockaday.