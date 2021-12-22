TRI-CITIES - Benton-Franklin Health District recently started a Covid-19 Vaccine Ambassador program for the community. The program started as a way for people in the community to get the vaccine questions answered but they also get the proper information as to why vaccination is so important. This program is open for anyone in the community who wants to join and take the initiative to have these conversations with others.
"People really trust their community like their friends, relatives and family members. So not only do we need to educate our community partners and other organizations but our community members as well" said Cynthia Chavez, Benton-Franklin Health District COVID Outreach Lead.
If you are interested in becoming a vaccine ambassador or have questions for our communities vaccine ambassadors you can call (509)460-4329 or (509)460-4236. You can also send them an email at covidvax@bfhd.wa.gov