Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK... An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.