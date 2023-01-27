PASCO, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is hosting its second immunization clinic free for the community in partnership with the Health Common Project, Educational Service District 123, Pasco School District and the Mid-Columbia Library Pasco branch. The clinic is in order to provide families with access to free immunizations.
The first clinic was January 25 at Amistad Elementary. BFHD reports it was a success, giving 289 shots across 155 people.
The next clinic is scheduled for January 31 at the Mid-Columbia Library Pasco branch from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Kids can attend no matter what school they go to, as long as they have a parent or guardian. Anyone who attends should bring their vaccination records, according to the BFHD.
Vaccinations will be available for: DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis B, Hib, MMR, PCV, Polio, chickenpox, HPV, pediatric flu, Hepatitis A, COVID-19 and meningococcal.
Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the BFHD. No appointment, insurance or proof of residence is necessary. Meals will be available, plus one $20 gift card per family through the Health Commons Project to help with travel expenses.
“We have trained nurses with more than 100 years of combined experience who are giving out the vaccines,” said BFHD Public Health Nurse Heather Hill. “We want to make everyone’s experience who attends an easy and stress-free experience. We were so excited to see the public come out to our first immunization clinic in Kennewick last week and hope to continue to be able to help as many people as possible in Pasco get the vaccines required and recommended.”
