Benton Franklin Health District updates 'Close Contact' definition
Benton-Franklin Health District is adopting the new Close Contact definition issued by the CDC after approval through the Washington State Dept. of Health.
This definition is regardless of use of masks, including medical-grade PPE for the general public, "Because the general public has not received training on proper selection and use of respiratory PPE..."
This information will also affect contact tracers identifying Close Contacts of lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals. More at: http://ow.ly/iL6U50C6mm9.
