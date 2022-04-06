TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
Several agencies are collaborating in order to bring an algae testing lab to the Tri-Cities, according to a Benton Franklin Health District representative. The lab would allow BFHD and nearby cities to proactively test drinking and recreational water.
BFHD said the lab would provide assurance and planning for if an algae bloom happened again. The lab is an attempt to get in front of it and protect the public, according to BFHD, as they don’t want animals to die before action can be taken.
Monitoring various locations, the lab will be able to detect algae in the water earlier than before.
BFHD worked with the Washington state Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency, the King County environmental lab and many local cities in preparation for the lab.
According to BFHD, training and testing equipment costs will be paid by Washington state DOH.
Ongoing test costs will be split between Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, West Richland and BFHD through an agreement currently in the works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.