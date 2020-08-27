KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton Franklin Humane Society (BFHS) assisted a local agency in the community with an animal rescue case.
Twenty-six animals (20 dogs and 6 cats) were rescued Friday, August 21st.
The animals are being taken to the Spokane Humane Society (SHS) on Thursday, August 27th to be spayed or neutered. Most of the dogs will be available for adoption on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at BFHS in Kennewick. The cats are still under medical evaluation and will not be available this weekend.
All the adoptable animals will be on BFHS’ website www.bfhs.com. To schedule an appointment to meet one of the rescue dogs, please call 509-374-4235.
“These animals will require very special adopters,” explained Autumn White, Executive Director of BFHS, “having lived their entire lives with one person and having no experience with the outside world has taken its toll, as you might imagine.”
The dogs are small breeds, including Chihuahuas, shih tzus, and other small breed terriers. The cats are domestic short hair. The health and temperaments of the animals are being evaluated by BFHS and SHS. All medical and behavioral issues will be addressed before being placed for adoption at BFHS.