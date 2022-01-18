BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES - The Benton and Franklin Counties Superior Court held a regular Judge's Meeting on Jan. 13, 2022 without the presence of Judge Sam Swanberg. They decided unanimously that Judge Swanberg will be removed from his position as Administrative Presiding Judge.
His term will be finished by Judge Jackie Shea-Brown with Judge Jacqueline Stam serving as Assistant Administrative Presiding Judge. The current term ends Dec. 31, 2022.
"The Superior Court for Benton and Franklin Counties has a duty to the public to ensure that all judges of this bench are fit to serve," said the press release. "Where the conduct of a judge, actual or alleged, raises a real and substantial question regarding the trust and confidence of this public, this bench has an obligation to act."
Judge Swanberg was advised of the decision and was restricted from court business until further notice. The decision will be reviewed as more information is collected and is not considered permanent.
The unanimous decision on Jan. 13 cited three quotes from the Code of Judicial Conduct; Canon 1, The Preamble to the Code and Rule 1.2 Comment [1]. These cite the integrity and public confidence to be upheld by judges.
The full press release is available here:
This comes after controversy has spread regarding the personal life of Swanberg.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.