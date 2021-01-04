Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council hosts virtual job fair

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council (WDC) is hosting a virtual Community Resource Fair where community members can connect with local employers.
The virtual event will begin Wednesday, January 13th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
You can register here: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Wesd-benton/e/wWxel
"WorkSource Columbia Basin is committed to connecting job seekers to employment and training services," the Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council wrote in a statement. "We also connect our customers to resources to support them in sustaining employment, such as food, medical, housing, and other resources."