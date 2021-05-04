Benton PUD offering bill credits and payment matches for past due balances

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton PUD now offers a one-time bill credit for past dues balances and agrees to match payments for up to half of a past due balance for qualified customers.
Beginning May 1, 2021, qualified past due customers who certify they have been impacted by COVID-19 will receive a one-time bill credit for their past due bill amount as of April 30, 2021, up to $200.
Past due is defined as 30 days in arrears. Qualified low-income customers that are not past due, who certify they have been financially impacted by COVID-19 will receive a one-time bill credit of $200.
To help customers pay down higher past due balances, Benton PUD will also match payments made by qualified past due customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The payment match is available for up to half of the April 30, 2021 past due amount, after the initial bill credit is applied. Payments made between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021 are eligible for this match. The program will end on July 31, 2021. Applications are available at BentonPUD.org
Benton PUD’s COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program will provide needed financial relief to our most vulnerable customers. When the Governor’s prohibition on disconnections ends, Benton PUD will continue to assist customers in their recovery from the pandemic by using long-term payment arrangements and the Pay As You Go program to help customers maintain continuity of their electric service while paying back any remaining past-due balances.