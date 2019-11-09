BENTON COUNTY, WA- Benton PUD is offering a new Pay As You Go program for your electricity bill. It is the first prepaid electricity program being offered in the Tri-Cities.

It allows you to choose when and how much electricity to buy on a prepaid basis, like adding gas to your car or buying minutes on a prepaid cellular program.

Pay As You Go is a voluntary program and you do have to go in to the Kennewick or the Prosser location to sign up.

"It is a great option for customers who prefer to make smaller weekly or biweekly payments rather than paying for the entire months’ worth of electric usage all at once, said Christie McAloon, Manager of Customer Service.

You can sign up to receive notifications when your account reaches a low balance threshold. When you receive a notification, you can simply add more money to their account to maintain a credit balance. Once a payment is made service is reconnected remotely.

With this program you avoid deposits and late fees. Payments can be made on the SmartHub mobile app, online at SmartHub®, payment kiosks located at Benton PUD offices, or the Pay by Phone service.