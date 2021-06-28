KENNEWICK - As temperatures sore to never before seen highs in the Tri-Cities area, residents are forced to crank up the air conditioners.
Every one in the Pacific Northwest using their air conditioners might cause an overload on power, but local power companies say this really shouldn't be an issue.
Benton P.U.D. Assistant Engineering Manager Evan Edwards said that the way they monitor trends in power usage during extreme weather events over the last five years gives them the upper hand.
"Our planning loads that we put into our future forecast are those peak loads that we've actually seen in the past," said Edwards. "We're always planning our system to meet that peak load or exceed it."
Benton P.U.D. say they rebuild their plans every two years to keep their preparations up to date so when extreme heat or cold hit the area, thousands aren't having to worry about the power.
Benton P.U.D. offers an app called SmartHub, where people they provide service for could log in with their account numbers and see their energy usage, track their costs, and look for outages nearby.
Benton P.U.D. said they doubt an outage will happen due to the heat, but anything is possible and if one does happen, it should be fixed within an hour or so.