KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, starting November 2023, a residential demand charge will be added to customer bills.
The demand charge will be based on the customer's highest one-hour usage during peak hours.
The demand charge will be $1.00 per kilowatt (kW).
According to Benton PUD, in an effort to not create an overall increase in revenues for Benton PUD, the energy rate will be decreased.
The decrease will be from 7.39 cents per kilowatt-hour to 6.88 cents per kilowatt-hour.
This change will charge customers with higher usage during peak hours a premium. This will provide customers with a way to decrease their power bill by reducing usage during peak hours.
According to Benton PUD. Most customers will average a $5 difference in their bill. Either a decrease or increase depending on usage during peak hours.
Peak hours change by season.
From October 1 to April 30, peak hours will be between 6:00 a.m. And 9:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. To 8:00 p.m.
from May 1 to September 30, peak hours will only be from 5:00 p.m. To 8:00 p.m.
For more information visit the Benton PUD Residential Demand Charge FAQ page
