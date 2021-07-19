Benton REA donates $15,000 to help feed local families in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - Benton REA (Rural Electric Association) donates $15,000 to help feed local families by matching funds from CoBank.
$9,000 went to the Tri-City Food Bank serving West Richland and Benton City, $3,000 to Jubilee Ministries’ Food Bank in Prosser and $3,000 to Sunrise Outreach Center Food Banks serving Mabton and Sunnyside.
CoBank’s Sharing Success program doubles contributions of its consumer-members to the charitable organizations and causes they care about most.
“In 2020, we investigated the specific needs created by COVID-19 and donated this matching grant to our area food banks,” says Benton REA General Manager Mike Bradshaw. “Since the pandemic has had lasting effects on families’ ability to pay their bills, the board of trustees wanted our 2021 matching grant to go to the food banks again.”
Howard Rickard, board president of the Tri-Cities Food Bank says the timing of the donation was good, as extra state and federal benefits are expiring.