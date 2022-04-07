Prosser, WA - The Benton Rural Election Association, Red Cross and Princess Theatre are partnering up to host a blood drive in Prosser.
The blood drive took place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Troy Berglund with the Benton R.E.A. says the B.R.E.A enjoys working with the Princess Theatre to serve the community in need.
"They allow us to use it for free, so the Red Cross can come in here and get the donations they need," he says, "Benton R.E.A will use our communications tools to help promote it so people know that this is an opportunity that they can donate."
Berglund says they like working with the Red Cross to put on events like these.
Although, the event is no longer taking place but the need for blood in the community is still there.
You can schedule an appointment to donate blood through the Red Cross' website.
The Princess Theatre will be hosting another blood drive on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The city of West Richland's Municipal Services Building is hosting one on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
