PROSSER, Wash.- Benton Rural Electric Association (REA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new substation Wednesday.
The new Huard substation is located at 24835 N Hinzerling Road and is Benton REA's twentieth substation. A press release says the addition was necessary to "improve reliability of electricity served to its members."
The project began in 2022 on land purchased several years before. The substation underwent testing in April, and it was brought online in May.
“Huard substation will not only allow us to provide redundancy, but also increases the capacity for growth in the surrounding areas,” says Engineering Manager Derek Miller. “It was also designed with space for further expansion in future years as our service territory sees more growth.”
