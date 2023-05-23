OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington state Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) has awarded more than $4.7 million in grant funding to help counties plan for outdoor recreation facilities.
According to the RCO the grants were funded by the Washington state Legislature as a way to fund planning projects in communities that lack adequate access to outdoor recreation opportunities.
The first round of grants were announced in February and the second round was funded by the Legislature in its session that ended in April and includes Benton, Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
RCO grant funding:
Benton County: $162,708 for the City of Prosser to develop a parks, recreation and open space plan.
Kittitas County: $88,150 to develop a comprehensive parks, recreation and open space plan and to apply for construction funding.
Yakima County: $109,700 for the City of Zillah to design and plan a community splash park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.