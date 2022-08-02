TOPPENISH, WA - Bertha Cerna, former secondary English Teacher, and Johnny Cerna Jr., former Vice Principal at Toppenish High School's wife now has a warrant out for her arrest as wanted suspect for sexual misconduct with a minor.
As we previously covered, Toppenish High School Vice Principal and an English teacher, John Cerna and Bertha Cerna have been accused of selling drugs and alcohol to students, as well as sexual encounters.
"Some of the allegations involve the Cerna's hosting parties that included or encouraged students from the Toppenish School District to attend," said Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for Yakima Sheriffs Department. "At these parties, we heard that there was alcohol being furnished to the minors as well as drugs and sometimes sexual favors."
According to Odyssey the Washington Courts Online Case Search Portal, a case filed on July 29, 2022, having STATE OF WASHINGTON vs BERTHA ADRIANA CERNA - charges filed include:
- Sexual Misconduct With Minor 1st Degree (6/03/2020)
- Supply Liquor or Permit Minor Consume Liquor (6/03/2020)
- Supply Liquor or Permit Minor Consume Liquor (4/01/2021)
If you would like to submit a tip to crime stoppers for Bertha Cerna, click HERE.
