EASTERN WA. -
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington.
Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:
Passatempo Taverna
Walla Walla
SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla Walla's best wines with their homemade pasta. Even adding leftovers like these "are why hotel fridges were invented."
Kinglet
Walla Walla
"Intellectual and whimsical," according to SeattleMet. It also notes the historic building and fun shared snacks.
Los Hernández Tamales
Union Gap
An award winning restaurant. Los Hernández making the list with its best selling pork tamales. SeattleMet describing this as a "simple idea perfectly executed."
Crafted
Yakima
SeattleMet says this Kitchen isn't one for minimalism, with a tasting menu that "feels worthy for a special occasion," but a dining room that isn't too pretentious.
Ramen-Ya
Yakima
A different restaurant scene in Yakima, Ramen-Ya (or Tokki-Ya). SeattleMet putting this destination on their list saying they serve the most comforting ramen on this side of the cascades.
Canyon River Grill
Ellensburg
This restaurant right on the Yakima River, just south of the 'Burg with an amazing view. SeattleMet says the seafood shines the brightest in a rustic lodge.
Yodelin Broth Company
Leavenworth
An outdoorsy Leavenworth bar. SeattleMet putting this on the list for its excellent seafood and views.
Larch
Leavenworth
Ravioli and pastas that tourists love. According to SeattleMet the mushroom ravioli is a menu staple.
Bar Bacetto
Waitsburg
20 miles north of Walla Walla, this tiny restaurant sits just 12 people and serves great pasta, according to SeattleMet.
Inland Pacific Kitchen
Spokane
A former cracker factory, SeattleMet says this dining room brings a host of seasonal ingredients with an impressive amount of creativity.
Cochinito Taqueria
Spokane
Tacos! According to SeattleMet, this $5 pricetag is worth it describing each taco as a "perfect plate."
Gander and Ryegrass
Spokane
Six Italian mystery courses. SeattleMet says this may be the "best meal in Spokane."
The Black Cypress
Pullman
A straightforward menu that charms visitors. According to SeattleMet this combination of humble perfectionism suits Pullman.
