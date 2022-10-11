Beth's Place to reopen, offer women mental health and substance abuse resources

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local nonprofit focused on mental health and substance use treatment, Triumph, is reopening Beth’s Place, a women’s treatment facility on the Triumph campus. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on October 17 at 608 Superior Lane.
The facility is named after Triumph’s former executive director, Beth Dannhardt. It’s on the same campus as the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s program and the Genesis building, which will eventually offer an outpatient mental health clinic, according to the press release from Triumph.
“Triumph is meeting the state-wide need for increased access to intensive inpatient programs for women with substance use disorders,” said the press release. “Beth’s Place closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and its opening will allow patients to both substance use disorder and mental health services.”
Beth’s House will offer women a smoke-free environment to stay in with an industrial kitchen onsite, mental health service access and assistance for public, private and low-income individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.