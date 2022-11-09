RITZVILLE, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) latest tow plow will be stationed in Ritzville.
The plow, affectionately referred to as "Betty Whiteout" will help keep roads east of the Cascades clear this winter.
WSDOT crews are looking forward to installing their new custom Betty White license frame on the plow and posting pictures throughout the winter.
WSDOT is also reminding drivers that they may have to share the road with snow plows this winter and offering some tips for driving near plows.
Give plows plenty of space to do their work.
Don't pass plows.
Be patient. Top speed behind or around plows should only be 35 miles per hour.
